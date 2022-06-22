Khatibzadeh condemns deadly terror attacks in Mali

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Tuesday expressed deep regret over the death of a number of Mali's nationals and civilians in terrorist raids in the city of Diallassagou, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Khatibzadeh condemned the act of terrorism and sympathized with the government and people of Mali as well as the families who lost their loved ones in the terrorist acts.

The government of the Republic of Mali in West Africa confirmed on Monday that as many as 132 civilians have been killed in recent attacks by terrorists in the country, according to opindia.com.

According to authorities, the killings occurred when numerous villages in the Bankass area in Mali’s central Mopti region were attacked on Saturday and Sunday. The attacks were carried out by terrorists belonging to the Katiba Macina armed group affiliated with the dreaded terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Earlier, Khatibzadeh also expressed condolences over another terror attack in Ethiopia.

He expressed his deep condolences and regret over the death of a number of Ethiopians in an attack by armed insurgents in the Oromia region.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed sympathy with the Ethiopian government, people and survivors.

It should be noted that at least 260 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the attack by armed groups in the Oromia region in western Ethiopia. The massacre marked one of the bloodiest days in Ethiopia. Residents who survived the attack reported that the assailants massacred people and buried their bodies in mass graves.

