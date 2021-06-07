Economy Ministry considers special tax support for corona-affected industries

TEHRAN – Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand said his ministry has considered special tax-related support for industries negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic, IRIB reported on Monday.

“Our tourism industry has had special conditions in the past year, and the food and hotel industries have also experienced severe damage due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, so they have been among the sectors exempted from tax payment,” Dejpasand said.

Pointing to the goals for the current year’s tax revenues and the impact that these exemptions could have on the realization of these goals, the official said: “Gradually, by planning and completing smart tax projects, it is possible to achieve these goals.”

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, the government has been implementing several programs for supporting the sectors affected by the pandemic.

One of the major points of focus in government programs has been considering tax exemption and tax relief programs for supporting certain industries that endured the most damage from the situation.

The taken measures, however, have not been enough so that back in May 2020, members of the industry committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), in a meeting, criticized the inefficiency of the government’s support packages against the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

The committee members criticized the performance of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Iranian National Tax Admission Organization and Social Security Organization in dealing with the problems of the industry sector, especially during the pandemic recession, and called for the strict implementation of the resolutions of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

In April 2020, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie had written a letter to President Hasan Rouhani, suggesting ways for supporting domestic production against the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

EF/MA