Japanese writer Fumio Sasaki’s “Goodbye, Things” published in Persian

TEHRAN – Iranian publisher Qoqnus has recently released a Persian translation of Japanese writer Fumio Sasaki’s “Goodbye, Things: The New Japanese Minimalism”.

Shabnam Samieian is the translator of the bestselling phenomenon that shows us a minimalist life is a happy life.

The original book came out in 2015 and an English translation by Eriko Sugita was published by W. W. Norton & Company in 2017.

Sasaki is not an enlightened minimalism expert or organizing guru like Marie Kondo—he’s just a regular guy who was stressed out and constantly comparing himself to others, until one day he decided to change his life by saying goodbye to everything he didn’t absolutely need.

The effects were remarkable: Sasaki gained true freedom, new focus, and a real sense of gratitude for everything around him.

In “Goodbye, Things”, Sasaki modestly shares his personal minimalist experience, offering specific tips on the minimizing process and revealing how the new minimalist movement can not only transform your space but truly enrich your life.

The benefits of a minimalist life can be realized by anyone, and Sasaki’s humble vision of true happiness will open your eyes to minimalism’s potential.



In the book, he has said, “There’s happiness in having less. That’s why it’s time to say goodbye to all our extra things. That’s the minimal version of the message that I’d like to convey in this book.”

“It’s also partly why I wrote this book, although it wasn’t my sole motivation, I wanted to prove to myself that there’s some kind of value to my existence.”

He added, “In this book, I’ve defined minimalism as reducing our necessary items to a minimum, and doing away with excess so we can focus on the things that are truly important to us. People who live that way are the ones I consider to be minimalists.”

“Minimalism is a lifestyle in which you reduce your possessions to the absolute minimum you need… reducing your belongings to just the minimal essentials.”

“My definition of a minimalist is a person who knows what is truly essential for him or herself, who reduces the number of possessions that they have for the sake of things that are really important to them.”

Sasaki is the former co-editor-in-chief of Wani Books, and lives in a 215-square-foot apartment in Tokyo, furnished with a small wooden box, a desk, and a roll-up futon pad.

Photo: A poster for the Persian translation of Japanese writer Fumio Sasaki’s book “Goodbye, Things”.

MMS/YAW