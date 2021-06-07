Iran to send four karate athletes to Karate 2020 Qualification

TEHRAN – Four Iranian karate athletes will participate at the Karate 2020 Qualification Tournament.

Amir Mehdizadeh in the men’s 67kg, Rozita Alipour in the women’s 61kg, Abolfazl Shahrjerdi and Fatemeh Sadeghi in the individual kata will represent Iran in the tournament.

The Karate 2020 Qualification Tournament will be held from June 11 to 13 in Paris, France.

Nearly 500 competitors from 98 countries are registered to participate in the tournament.