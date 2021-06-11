Karate athlete Mahdizadeh fails to qualify for Olympics

TEHRAN – Iranian karate athlete Amir Mahdizadeh failed to book his place at the 2020 Olympic Games.

In the Male Kumite -67 Kg, Mahdizadeh started the campaign with a 4-1 win over Tunisian rival Nader Azzouzi but lost to Jordan’s Abdel Rahman Almastafa 8-1 in the second round.

Three other Iranian practitioners Rozita Alipour in the women’s 61kg, Abolfazl Shahrjerdi and Fatemeh Sadeghi in the individual kata will compete for their Olympic spot.

The Karate 2020 Qualification Tournament is being held in Paris, France from June 11 to 13.

Nearly 500 competitors from 98 countries compete in the tournament.