Chantilly Iranian film festival unveils lineup

TEHRAN – Seven feature-length movies will be screened at the first edition of the Iranian Film Festival of Chantilly in France as the organizers have announced the official lineup.

Iranian filmmakers from around the world have been invited to attend the festival, which will take place in the northern French town from November 4 to 7.

“Mehran” directed by Roqieh Tavakkoli is one the films.

Tavakkoli, who has made all her previous movies in her hometown Yazd, previously said that “Mehran” presents the people of the central Iranian city as hospitable during the 1980s when many Iranian people took shelter in the city from the Iran-Iraq war.

The story of the film is set in the 1980s and is about a family from Mehran, a small town near the border of Iran and Iraq, which moves to Yazd after the war breaks out. The family also has a son named Mehran.

The lineup also included “Borderless” directed by Amir-Hossein Asgari.

“Borderless” tells the story of a boy who has been fishing for some time in a grounded ship at the zero point borders. He has chosen the place for his seclusion and serenity when the appearance of a stranger takes away his peace and his work.

Director Reza Jamali’s “Old Men Never Die” is also among the films.

It is about 100-year-old Aslan, the head of a death squad in his youth, who lives with his other single old fellows in a remote village. Since he came to the village 45 years ago, nobody has ever died there! Now, most of the population consists of old and disabled men. All being done with life, they believe the only way to bring death back to the village is to commit suicide!

The festival will also screen “African Violet” by Mona Zandi-Haqiqi. The film is about the middle-aged Shokuh who finds out that her elderly ex-husband Fereidun has been placed in a nursing home by their children. With second husband Reza, she decides to remove Fereidun and take care of him in their own home.

“Among the Hills” by Mohammadreza Keivanfar will also compete in the event.

Eager to make a living as a teacher Amir is sent to a remote border area where he has to teach the children of the nomads who are the only people living there.

Hossein Jafari’s drama “Yadoo” will go on screen at the festival. It tells the story of a teenage boy named Yadoo living with his family and people under siege in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan in the early days of the Iran-Iraq war. The family is finally forced to migrate.

The lineup also features “The Sixth Day” by Hojjat Qasemzadeh-Asl. Prisoner Ahmad gets a five-day grace period to figure out several puzzles in order to save his own life, otherwise, he will be killed on the sixth day.

The Municipality of Chantilly, in partnership with several institutes, including Fondation d’Aumale and the Franco-Iranian Center, will organize the festival.

The festival was first scheduled to be held from March 11 to 14, however, it was canceled due to the pandemic restrictions.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for the movies selected to compete in the Iranian Film Festival of Chantilly.

