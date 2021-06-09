Hazfi Cup semifinals draw to be held on Sunday

TEHRAn – Eight Iranian team will learn their fate at the semifinals round of the 2020/21 Hazfi Cup.

The draw ceremony will be held on Sunday.

Sepahan, Malavan, Kheybar, Sepahan, Gol Gohar, Persepolis, Esteghlal, Aluminum and Foolad have qualified for the Round of Eight.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Tractor are the defending champions of the competition.