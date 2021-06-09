MPs representing religious minorities call for massive turnout in elections

TEHRAN – Legislators representing the religious minorities in the Iranian parliament issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the people to participate massively in the June 18 presidential and council elections.

The statement was read out by MP Mohsen Dehnavi, a member of the Majlis presiding board.

They said the Iranian nation have been viewing the elections “as a symbol of national will” over the last 43 years and consider participation in the elections as a religious, national and revolutionary duty and this time will participate in the elections enthusiastically and intelligently and will show the dignity and power of Iran to the world.

They also said that through high turnout in the elections the Iranian nation will prove that national unity is among the “greatest values”.