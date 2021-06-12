Canada deliberately sabotaging Iranian presidential polls

TEHRAN — The secretary of the Iranian presidential election headquarters has chastised the Canadian government for its lack of cooperation in engaging Iranians living in Canada in the Iranian presidential elections.

According to Esmail Mousavi, vote would be collected from Iranian citizens residing in Canada at a U.S. border city adjacent to the Canadian border, thanks to steps done by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Unfortunately, no proper response from the Canadian government has been received to hold direct presidential elections in the country, he observed.

Because of the short time remaining and the Foreign Ministry's inability to send executive staff, it is not viable to organize direct elections in the state for the time being, he added.

The presidential election in Iran will take place concurrently with the sixth round of council elections in cities and villages on June 18.

SA/PA

