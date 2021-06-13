Iranians in Pakistan preparing to vote in presidential elections

TEHRAN — Iran's embassy in Islamabad as well as the consulates-general in four Pakistan’s cities are preparing for the June 18 presidential election in Iran.

Iran's ambassador in Islamabad will also preside over the executive board of elections in Pakistan's capital.

For the presidential election, five polling sites would be set up in different locations in Pakistan, including the Iranian embassy in Islamabad and four consulates in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Iranians living in Pakistan's capital have the right to vote throughout the election period. The voting age in Iran is 18 years old, and Iranians who do not have a birth certificate or national identity card can vote with a valid passport.

When compared to other cities in Pakistan, Karachi and Lahore have the highest concentrations of Iranians, the most of whom are students or businessmen.

The presidential and council elections in Iran will take place on June 18. Amirhossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Abdolnnaser Hemmati, Mohsen Rezaei, Saeed Jalili, and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi are competing in the elections.



SA/PA