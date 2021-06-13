Iranian embassy in Baghdad ready for presidential election

TEHRAN — Iraj Masjedi, Tehran’s ambassador to Baghdad, announced on Saturday that the Iranian embassy in Baghdad is ready to serve as a polling station for Iranian citizens in Iraq as the presidential election in Iran is fast approaching.

The envoy, speaking to IRNA, urged Iranian nationals in Iraq to vote in the election.

In addition to the embassy in Baghdad, polling places have been set up in the Iranian consulates in Karbala, Najaf, Basra, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah, Ambassador Masjedi stated.

Iran's presidential election, as well as city and village council elections, are slated for June 18.

