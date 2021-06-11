Iran, Turkey reopen land border after 14 months closure over virus

TEHRAN – After more than a year of closure following the outbreak of coronavirus, Iran and Turkey have reopened a land border to passengers, ISNA reported on Friday.

The Kapikoy-Razi border reopened on May 17 and a group of 41 female Iranian entrepreneurs and artists has recently entered the city of Van in Turkey, where the city’s hoteliers welcomed them with flowers, the report said.

Tourists and vehicles are allowed through the border with negative COVID-19 PCR test results issued 72 hours in advance of entry.

However, Razi-Kapikoy border from the Iranian side is still closed to tourists, and only diplomats, businessmen, and people who have a residence permit or are studying and living in Turkey are allowed to cross.

As Turkey is a country through which many trips of Iranians living abroad and foreign nationals to Iran are made, the coronavirus pandemic prevented several businessmen and students from continuing their activities and even left patients who want to go abroad for further treatment helpless.

Some 1.37 million Iranian tourists visited Turkey during the first eight months of 2019, accounting for 4.4% of all international arrivals in the country.

