Lufthansa to resume Vienna-Tehran flights 

TEHRAN – German airline Lufthansa is scheduled to resume flights from the Austrian capital, Vienna, to Tehran following months of suspension over the coronavirus outbreak.

“Lufthansa will resume flights between Tehran and Vienna as of July 17,” Alireza Majzubi, an official at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport announced on Friday.

The airline will increase its flight schedule from three to five flights a week as well, the official added.

Over the past couple of months, many countries, including the Islamic Republic, imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus. In this line, incoming and outgoing flights have been suspended, and road travels restricted to a great extent.

