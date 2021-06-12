Raeisi: Maritime economy must be activated at Golestan province

TEHRAN — In a televised speech broadcast at local Golestan channel, presidential candidate Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said on Friday that if he wins the presidency, he will counter carelessness with regard to protecting the environment.

Criticizing unemployment rate at Golestan province, he said that a province with such high capacities must not have such a high unemployment rate.

He added that maritime economy and tourism must be activated at Golestan, and certainly such things can be achieved through planning.

“We must open the way for lawful work in the government and prevent legal violations. Violation by anyone should be stopped,” he insisted.

SA/PA

