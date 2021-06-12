Book teaches world how to rethink traditional systems in pandemic published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “COVID-19: The Great Reset”, a book co-authored by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret to teach the world how to rethink traditional systems in the pandemic has been published in Persian.

Nashre No is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Alireza Hassani.

“COVID-19: The Great Reset” is a guide for anyone who wants to understand how COVID-19 disrupted our social and economic systems, and what changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward.

Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Malleret, the founder of the Monthly Barometer, explore what the root causes of these crises were, and why they lead to a need for a “Great Reset”.

COVID-19 has created a great disruptive reset of our global social, economic and political systems. But the power of human beings lies in being foresighted and having the ingenuity, at least to a certain extent, to take their destiny into their own hands and to plan for a better future.

This is the purpose of this book: to shake things up and to show the deficiencies that were manifest in our global system, even before COVID broke out.

“The book looks ahead to what the post-coronavirus world could look like barely four months after the outbreak was first declared a pandemic,” Sam Meredith of CNBC said.

“The message that the pandemic is not only a crisis of enormous proportions, but that it also provides an opportunity for humanity to reflect on how it can do things differently, is important and merits reflection,” Ricardo Avila of Portafolio mentioned.

“History has shown, the book argues, that pandemics are a force for radical and lasting change,” Mustafa Alrawi of The National commented.

“COVID-19: The Great Reset” was originally published on July 13, 2020.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of “COVID-19: The Great Reset”.

