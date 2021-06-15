Online Courses in Pardisan Foreign Languages Institute

The fact is that the sudden outbreak of Covid-19, lockdown measures and the risk of disease caused by corona virus shook the world. This situation challenged the education system across the world and forced educators to shift to online mode of teaching. Many academic institutions that were earlier reluctant to change their traditional pedagogical approach had no option but to shift thoroughly to online teaching based on digital platforms and Pardisan foreign languages institute was no exception.

Online teaching is the process of educating others via the internet. Various methods can be used, such as one-on-one video calls, group video calls, and webinars. Virtually any topic or skill can be taught online, but popular subjects include languages, mathematics, sciences, and business.

The most important concern of language learners after deciding to learn a new language is choosing a school. Nowadays, with the spread of online advertising methods, we can easily find several language schools in our city, region or near our place of residence. But which one to choose seems difficult. In addition, what other points should we pay attention to before registering? We have prepared a list of these points for you to review together.

Personnel behavior

From the first moment you enter the language school, the behavior of the collection manager, language teachers and even the administrative staff of the registration department shows you, this is the main customer orientation or receiving tuition! A good language school is one that has compassionate staff whose primary goal is to provide the best educational services, and nothing more.

Teaching method

Ask about language teaching techniques and methods. If you take your children to a language school to learn, see if the teaching methods are in line with your child's age and mood. If you are going to learn a language online, be aware of how to conduct online classes and the desired online system. Also ask about educational resources and teaching aids.

Placement

Leveling allows you to go straight to the part of language training you need. Leveling also reduces the cost of learning. So if you feel that this point is not taken seriously or your level is much lower than it is, it is clear that you are not dealing with a good school.

Experienced masters

Mastery of the foreign language in question does not necessarily mean having teaching experience. We all know Persian well; But can we be a top Persian language teacher? Definitely, to have such a skill, we must have a suitable degree in teaching, high teaching experience and special communication skills. Therefore, before enrolling in a language school, it is better to research the experience and expertise of language teachers in that school.

Focus on learning

Language instructors can attend online language classes and teach instructional content. But what is more important than their teaching is the amount of learning of the learners. In a good language school, the learner must be able to experience trial and error in order for this process to eventually lead to learning.

Language educators should monitor the progress of language learners at the stage of the language course with appropriate teaching tools and assist them in the learning process. Having a standard educational system and appropriate teaching tools will make language learners more successful in learning.

In Pardisan languages school , all methods are used to meet the needs of the students. Students can start learning from any location (home or office).

According to the circumstances, Pardisan IT department designed a new website which creates a suitable platform for online teaching and training. Utilizing the strongest online learning/ teaching platforms at home and abroad enable us to transfer the traditional learning environment to the digital world.

We no longer have geographical restrictions on the admission of language learners and we are proud to provide educational services to all our compatriots both at home and abroad.

Pardisan education department has made it possible for all applicants and language learners to have online placement test and start their language courses without physical presence in Pardisan branches.

Considering the experience of the past two years and the continuous training of Pardisan instructors with teaching methods and techniques in the virtual environment, we are proud to be one of the best providers of online education in Iran.

Undoubtedly, the growing importance of online education suggests that this mode of teaching will quickly become an effective educational method and Pardisan Foreign Languages Institute will keep pace with these changes. If you are not physically able to attend our classes, do not hesitate to join Pardisan Online Classes.

English, German, French and Turkish are taught in a virtual environment by experienced and dedicated teachers. Our online courses are convenient and they offer flexibility. Pardisan brings education right to your home. Online classes can certainly have financial benefits for students.

We are proud of your presence in Pardisan school of foreign languages.