Gigantic water park opened in northwest Iran 

TEHRAN –On Monday, a gigantic water park opened in Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan province.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan inaugurated the park, which is considered the largest of its kind in the country, CHTN reported.

“As a result of such projects, which are implemented in collaboration with the private sector, the tourism industry in the region will flourish,” the minister said.

The water park, which is a part of the larger Helia tourist complex, will be operational soon under strict health protocols, the report added.

With an area of 18,700 square meters, the water park is expected to generate 110 job opportunities directly.

The Helia tourist complex is among the biggest projects being conducted by the private sector in the province, the report said.

Besides the water park, it features several restaurants ranging from traditional to modern as well as a five-star hotel, which is currently under construction.

A budget of 3.5 trillion rials ($85 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been invested in the project.

Despite its arid climate, Iran’s tourism sector has tried to boost hydro tourism or water tourism in recent years.

This branch of tourism involves traveling to places specifically to take part in water-based activities. Some individuals who do not wish to partake in water-related activities embark on water tourism trips so that they can visit tourist sites that sit close to bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, dams, oceans, etc.

While water tourism often includes active chases, some water tourists visit islands and shore regions to join more relaxed pursuits such as diving or swimming. Travel businesses organize tours of coral reefs and arrange for local tour guides to preside over excursions on which travelers can swim with local marine life such as dolphins or even sharks. Some tour operators also cater to families who are primarily focused on swimming and tanning rather than interacting with aquatic life.

Water trips occasionally involve inland destinations such as lakes and rivers. Holidaymakers can sail or swim on lakes while many rivers are ideally suited to white water rafting. Additionally, some leisure businesses operate water parks that contain swimming pools, water slides, and areas for kayaking or canoeing.

ABU/AFM

