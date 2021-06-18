Election from point of view of officials

TEHRAN — Prominent political figures cast vote for the presidential and council elections on Friday. Political figures cast votes as the voting began at 7:00 in Iran. Simultaneously, mid-term parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections were held in a few constituencies in the country.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, senior advisor to the Leader Ali Larijani, and Guardian Council Secretary Ahmad Jannati were among the prominent figures who cast their votes.

President Rouhani visited the election headquarters set up at the Ministry of Interior to get firsthand information about the voting procedure. In the visit, the president was briefed by Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli, the interior minister.

Rouhani also cast his vote at the election headquarters.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the parliament speaker, also cast his vote at the Abouzar district in Tehran. He also responded to various questions posed by reporters where he attended to vote.

He called elections are the result of “religious democracy” in Iran, saying that Iranians were able to preserve the republic and the Islamic system through their efforts.

“Elections are a great opportunity for the people to change the face of the country's management in the face of their criticism. Therefore, it is their duty to make a careful and informed choice and study in this regard, because they want to hand over the administration of the country to their representatives at national and local levels for 4 years,” he remarked.

Qalibaf stated that hopefully the future administration will be able to work with the other two branches of government (Parliament and Judiciary) in a way that will satisfy Iranians with the priority of solving economic problems.

The top lawmaker urged people to participate in the election if they really seek a resolution of the problems.

“The solution is not to get angry with the ballot boxes, but to be present at the ballot boxes. And with a good choice and follow-up, let's join hands so that we can make a change in the field of management,” he stated.

Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, head of the Iranian delegate at the Vienna nuclear deal talks, cast his vote at the Iranian embassy in Austria.

He expressed hope that Iranians will see a widespread participation of the people at the ballot box.

“This will certainly increase the authority, strength and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the field of foreign policy, I see firsthand that when people are behind the system and show themselves in various fields and participate in elections, we are present in the international arena with more strength, authority and dignity,” he added, hoping that the outcome of the election will bring dignity to the Iranian people and would lead to interaction with the world’s countries.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, also cast his vote. The former foreign minister said that in such a situation where Iran “has climbed the ladder of power one after another, today, not only in 40 years but also in the last 400 years, Iran has been in the most powerful position.”

“It is very important that we maintain power. To maintain power, as we relied on the power of the people, the leadership of Imam Khomeini and the Leader, we need the same now,” he added.

Velayati said that Iranians votes are not considered as an ordinary one.

“Today, our vote is the most important vote and it is a religious duty,” he noted.

Saeed Jalili, who withdrew from the presidential race on Wednesday afternoon, cast his vote at Fatemi Mosque at Khazaneh district in south Tehran. He stated that the first step for the country to “leap” is the “presence of the republic” at the ballot box.

“High participation of the people will be the drivers of progress and leap. Today is a great day for the Iranian nation to rise high for the ‘leap of Iran’. The more glorious the vote, the higher the turnout, and consequently, the longer the leap and the more beautiful the outlook.”

Jalili stated that every vote of the people is “a precision-guided missile that will target the threats, sanctions and malice of the enemies.” He added that each vote will increase the power and lead to further development of the country.

Mohsen Rezaei, the presidential contender who cast his vote in the afternoon, stated that the presence of the people in the elections will strengthen Iran's power and security, and the people vote to build the future of the country.

Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council who cast his vote in the afternoon, said that whatever step is taken as a symbol of democracy to increase the participation of people in the elections, is a step towards increasing the authority, security and legitimacy of the Islamic system and a necessary condition for progress and increasing the international position of Iran.

Shamkhani said that he believes the true winner of the election is the people.

“Any result in the upcoming elections is respectable because it is the opinion of the majority of participants in the elections, but more importantly, is the principle of the presence and participation of the people,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, cast his vote at the Iranian Consulate in Turkey. He apologized for all the shortcomings the incumbent administration may have had.

“The right to self-determination is one of the most important rights that our people gained with the Revolution, and the republic is one of the most important achievements of the Islamic Revolution,” Zarif stated.

He added that there may be grievances due to problems and shortcomings, but he believes that the people need to participate in determining their own destiny.

He said that according to him the ballot box is the best place to determine the fate and future of children and the path of the country.

“I hope that all our compatriots will take part in this work with interest. Our people have always proved the mistakes of political forecasters, and this time it will again be proven. We have tried to have a polling station wherever possible and to enable Iranians abroad to participate in the elections and determine their own destiny and future with their active participation, because this is the right of the people,” he added.

Criticizing the Canadian government for lack of cooperation with Iran to hold the presidential election despite efforts made by the Foreign Ministry, Zarif said that the Canadian government must be responsible for its actions.

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri also cast his ballots at the election headquarters. He then responded to various questions from reporters.

He said that according to the reports of the Ministry of Interior, the elections are held in full security and peace and in accordance with the health protocols and that the people are present at the ballot boxes as usual.

Jahangiri also expressed hope that the people would elect a candidate who could resolve domestic problems and handle international challenges.

Presidential candidate Abdolnasser Hemmati, who cast his vote at Hosseiniyah Ershad in Tehran, said, “If I do not get elected, I will still serve the people and follow my slogans.

Whoever becomes president must bring the development and prosperity of the country to a higher place.”

Hamid Baeidi Nejad, Iran’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, said on his Instagram account, “At a time when we are on the verge of complete defeat of the sanctions policy with the fierce resistance of the whole nation, it is necessary to ensure the country's interaction and development by attending the ballot boxes to determine the fate of the country and ensure the future of the youth. Our dear people have complaints about the rightful and unfulfilled expectations, but the grievances with the ballot boxes will only worsen the situation. Today it is up to us to determine our destiny, but tomorrow is definitely too late.”



