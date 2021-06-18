Making history, again!

TEHRAN — As the voting began early at 7:00 in the morning, Iranians poured onto the street to vote for their desired candidate. Despite all negative propaganda by the foreign mainstream media outlets to downplay the people’s participation in the elections, Iranians once again proved that they are the sole decision-makers of their fate.

As per usual, at the very first hours of the voting procedure, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his ballots for the 13th presidential election, 6th city council election, 5th midterm Assembly of Experts election and the 11th midterm parliamentary elections.

The Leader has always stressed the importance of participating early in the elections as a religious duty, therefore, he voted early to set an example.

Talking after casting his vote, the Leader said election day is “the day of the Iranian nation”.

It is the people who are determining the country's future for the coming years by voting, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

He added anything the Iranian nation does today will build their future and determine their destiny for the years to come.

“We repeatedly invite people to participate in the elections. The result of their presence primarily affects the people themselves. Of course, the people's turnout will also help to gain major advantages for the country in the international arena,” the Leader pointed out.

No one should say his “single vote” isn't effective, the Leader said, adding, “Every single vote is definitely important. I believe that you should participate with a pure, divine intention.”

He added, “We hope that with the blessings of Imam Reza today will be a day of celebration for the Iranian nation. And this will happen, by God's grace. The nation will benefit from this election, God willing.”

The participation of the people may have surprised foreign media outlets, but it certainly did not come as a shock to those analysts who have always believed in Iranians as “people of action”. They proved everyone wrong by attending the polling stations from early morning even before the ballot boxes were opened. Reports said that in the city of Lordegan at Chaharmahal Bakhtiari province, people were present in queues from 6 in the morning.

The peak of the election day came at 11 in the morning, when tens of thousands of people were standing in long lines, despite hot weather, eagerly waiting to vote.

The election hype surprised foreign radio stations and news networks, forcing them to react. South African radio channel Jacaranda FM broadcast a coverage of the elections in its 6:am program.

The Al Mayadeen news network, an independent Lebanese news network that was covering the elections live from various provinces, stated that the host and the reporters were “stunned” by the level of participation, and they considered it as “shocking.” Al Mayadeen reporters said that the level of participation has increased from the previous election in the similar hours.

France 24 covered the election. In a special report, it stated that the participation is truly shocking.

The Ministry of Interior extended the voting hours twice, from 17:00 to 21:00, stating that voting can continue until 00:00 at midnight, and it may continue until 2 am on Saturday.

The ministry announced that it will declare the results on Saturday noon. The Guardian Council spokesman, Abbas Kadkhodaei, said that the level of participation is “good” and it will get better as “we go on”.

Meanwhile, the Iranian embassy in Kuwait said that due to high voter turnout, it had to extend the voting hours.

Some members of the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO), also known MEK, gathered around in Wellington, New Zealand, to harass the voters. They also gathered in Sydney, Australia, and London, Britain, insulting and throwing stuff at voters coming out of the Iranian embassy.

MKO members also attacked voters in Birmingham (Britain), severely injuring voters. Reports say that some had to go to hospitals for treatment.



SA/PA