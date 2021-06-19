Leader felicitates nation over the elections

TEHRAN — In a message issued on Saturday noon, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the “epic” participation of the people in the June 18 presidential and council elections.

The Leader advised winners of presidential and council elections to appreciate “the loyal” and “faithful people”.

The message of the Leader, posted on the khamenei.ir, reads as follows:

“In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

To the great, honorable nation of Iran,

Your enthusiastic, epic turnout for the June 18th elections has added yet another shining page to your honors. In the midst of the factors that could have caused a decline in the people’s participation in the elections, the pleasing scene of your participation was a clear sign of your firm willpower, hearts filled with hope and watchful eyes.

The great winner of yesterday’s elections is the Iranian nation, who have again stood up to the propaganda of the enemy's mercenary media and the urgings of the simple-minded and the ill-wishers. They have displayed their presence in the heart of the country's political arena.

Neither the complaints about the adverse living conditions of the weak classes, nor the anguish from the threat of Covid-19, nor the opposition’s attempts to dishearten the people–which started months ago, nor the disruptions in the early hours on election day were able to overcome the Iranian nation's determination or create problems for the important Presidential elections or for the Islamic City and Village Council elections.

I prostrate myself in gratefulness (to God) and express my infinite gratitude to God, the All-Knowing and Almighty, for the help and success He bestowed upon the Iranian nation and for His Mercy to Iran and the Islamic Republic. I congratulate the Iranian nation and I also congratulate the honorable newly elected officials who will be taking on the responsibility of Presidency and membership in the Islamic City and Village Councils across the country. I remind them to be grateful to this loyal nation and be totally committed to the duties specified for them by the law. Appreciate the opportunity to serve the country and the nation and always have a divine motivation.

I find it necessary to express my gratitude to the honorable Guardian Council, the Ministry of the Interior, the security and health organizations, the hardworking national media, the honorable candidates and all those who have helped in this great test in any way.”

SA/PA

