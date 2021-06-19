Who is Iran’s elected president?

TEHRAN — Following the declaration of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the winner of the 13h presidential elections, the Tehran Times decided to take a brief look at his profile.

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, aged 61, was born in Noghan district of Mashhad. He holds a PhD in jurisprudence and fundamentals in Islamic law from Shahid Motahari University as well as the grade 4 of jurisprudence from Qom Seminary (the higher the grade the better).

During his life, he has had the following positions:

* Tehran prosecutor

* Head of the General Inspection Office

* Attorney general

* Chairman of the Astan Quds Razavi organization,

* Member of the Assembly of Experts (serving in the assembly’s presiding board for two terms)

* Member of the Center to Combat Economic Fraud

* Chairman of the Monitoring Council on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting

* Judiciary chief

His political position on the JCPOA is as the Islamic Republic system highlights, meaning that the U.S. has to lift all sanctions, and after extensive verification, Iran will return to its JCPOA obligations. He calls the JCPOA a “blank cheque” that should have been cashed by the government.

Regarding his political position on interaction with neighbors and the West, he believes that Iran should interact with all countries. He says his foreign policy will be in accordance with the Leader’s guidelines, and that Iran’s national pride and dignity should be respected.

Raeisi thinks the situation can improve if the government implements the foreign policy announced by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. “The enemy wants to destroy our pride and national dignity,” he says.

SA/PA