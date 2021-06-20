Rouhani directs economic committee to give economic reports to President-elect Raisi

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani has directed his cabinet’s economic coordination committee to provide a report on the country’s economic status to President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Rouhani on Sunday asked the board of directors to report on the state of the country's economy and the actions taken by his administration to Raisi.

At the meeting, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh presented a report on Iran's oil sales, stating that after the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed sanctions, and due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Iran's oil sales revenue decreased by 100 billion dollars over the last three years.

The report noted that the dependence of Iran's budget on oil sales has been reduced to a minimum of 10%. This is the first time in the country's history that it has drafted a budget without oil revenues.

Rouhani told the meeting that providing basic supplies and medicines has always been the government's top priority during this period, and suggested that the same approach be taken for the rest of the year.

Ebrahim Raisi, the chief of the Judiciary, was elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Iranian presidential elections on June 18.

