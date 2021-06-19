Officials rush to congratulate Raisi

TEHRAN — President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi had a very busy day on Saturday as he was showered with congratulatory messages from various Iranian politicians as well as political parties and figures.

Mohsen Rezaei, Abdolnasser Hemmati, and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi who were competing with Raeisi in the Friday presidential elections were among the first to congratulate the president-elect who won with a landslide victory.

From a total of 28,933,004 ballots counted, Raeisi succeeded to win 17,926,345 votes, the Interior Ministry election headquarters said. The rate of participation was announced to be 48.8 percent. Rezaei, Hemmati, and Qazizadeh also won 3,412,712 votes, 2,427,201 votes, and 999,718 votes, respectively.

Rezaei congratulated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for people’s participation in the elections.

Also, in part of his congratulatory message Hemmati hoped that Raeisi would bring prosperity and better livelihood for the "great Iranian nation".

In his message, Qazizadeh also congratulated Raeisi. “While supporting the votes of the people, I congratulate Hazrat Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the people’s president-elect,” Qazizadeh stated.

Qazizadeh also wished success for Raeisi for being honored to serve the “great Iranian nation”.

He also congratulated the Leader for people’s “epic" participation in the polls.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qazizadeh said Ayatollah Khamenei “made the path clear to all through his guiding remarks on the eve of the elections.”

In televised remarks, sitting President Hassan Rouhani also congratulated the president-elect. Rouhani and Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also met separately with the president-elect.

Also on Saturday morning, Qalibaf praised the people's massive participation in the elections despite complaints about incompetency in managerial system.

In a post on his Twitter account, Qalibaf said he congratulates the holding of "national election celebrations as well as epic participation" of the people to the Leader and the "noble people of Iran".

Expediency Council chairman Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani also congratulated the president-elect. Ali Larijani, senior advisor to the Leader, also congratulated Raeisi.

Army Commander Abdolrahim Mousavi also issued a message congratulating "the creation of the glorious epic of the great nation of Islamic Iran and the election of Raeisi as the 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Seyyed Hassan Khomeini also congratulated Raeisi over his landslide victory.

"Congratulations to you on gaining the trust of a large part of the people and winning the title of president of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Hassan Khomeini said in his message.



SA/PA