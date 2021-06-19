All participate
June 19, 2021 - 14:56
Followers of other faiths including Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians join Muslim people in Iran on Friday to vote for the presidential elections Friday. As the voting began early at 7:00 in the morning, Iranians attended polling stations to vote for their desired candidate. Despite all the negative propaganda by Western media outlets to downplay the people’s participation in the elections, Iranians once again proved that they are the sole decision-makers of their fate.
