Raeisi wins presidential vote in Iran with a landslide victory  

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Raeisi won the June 18 presidential election with a landslide victory, defeating his three other rivals with a wide margin.

Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Abdolnasser Hemmati, and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi were competing in the Friday elections.

Some 90 percent of the total 28,600,000 ballots have been counted so far and Raeisi has succeeded to win 17,800,000 votes, the Interior Ministry election headquarters said.

Rezaei, Hemmati, and Qazizadeh have also won 3,300,000 votes, 2,400,000 votes, and 1,000,000 votes, respectively.

The three losers of the presidential race issued separate messages congratulating Raeisi for winning the presidential post.

Senior MP Mostafa Mirsalim, who ran for president in the 2017 elections, said people elected a person for president who is very brave in uprooting corruption.

PA/MG