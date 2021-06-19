Foreign regional leaders congratulate Iran’s president-elect Raeisi

TEHRAN – Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message on Saturday congratulating the election of Ebrahim Raeisi as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Dear Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the president-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, accept my sincere congratulations on the election of Your Excellency as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Putin said in his message.

In part of his message, Putin also said the relationship between “our countries are traditionally gifted with friendship and good neighborliness.”

The Russian leader expressed hope that during the tenure of Raeisi the relations between the two countries would keep progressing toward mutual constructive cooperation in different areas at bilateral and international levels.

Such an approach will “fully meet the interests of the Russian and Iranian nations” and help strengthen regional security and stability, Putin added.

At the end, Putin wished success and health for the Iranian president-

elect.

A Twitter linked to the Hezbollah secretary general also posted photos of President-elect Raeisi’ meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, leader of the Bahraini Shias.

Leaders of several other neighboring countries, party leaders offer congratulations to the president-elect.

Armenian president sends congratulatory letter to Iran’s president-elect

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Raisi on being elected as new president of Iran, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“I believe that under your leadership Iran will continue the development and prosperity path.

Armenia values the consistent strengthening and deepening of existing friendly relations and constructive dialogue with Iran, which is one of the key conditions for ensuring our countries’ progress and regional stability. The desire of our friendly nations to recognize each other and cooperate comes from centuries, and today broad opportunities exist for this.”

I hope the Armenian-Iranian warm friendly relations will continue developing and expanding in all areas with joint efforts, registering positive dynamics for a qualitatively new level of cooperation between our peoples”.

President Sarkissian wished Ebrahim Raisi good health and working achievements, and to the brotherly people of Iran – peace and welfare.

Iraqi president wishes success for Iranian president-elect

Iraqi President Barham Salih also sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president-elect and wished him success.

Salih also insisted on consolidating ties with Iran in view of historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

The Iraqi president also pointed to the recent visit by Raeisi to Iraq, saying Iran played an important role in Iraq’s war against terrorism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he insisted the region essentially needs wisdom, wise figures and language of dialogue to strengthen security and stability.

Pakistan PM hopeful for cooperation with Raeisi for regional security

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan also sent a message congratulating the election of Raeisi as president in Iran.

“Congratulations to dear brother Ebrahim Raeisi for his landslide victory in the 13th presidential election in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khan tweeted.

Prime Minister Khan added he is “hopeful” for cooperation with the Iranian president-elect and “further consolidation of friendly ties, regional security and progress.”

Lebanon’s Berri says Iran will remain strong and powerful in face of sanctions

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also congratulated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the successful presidential election in Iran.



In his message, the veteran Lebanese politician said, “Like always Iran will remain great and powerful in resisting sanctions.”

Syrian president: I will sincerely congratulate your victory

“I am very glad that in my name and in name of the people of the Republic of Syria to congratulate you from bottom of (my) heart the Iranian nation’s confidence on you and your victory in the election,” Syrian President Beshar al-Assad said in his message to Raeisi.

He also wished success for the Iranian president-elect to keep continuing the path of the progress of Iran and defeat all plots and neutralize pressures which are aimed to undermine the will of the Iranian nation.

“I will use this opportunity to express my desire for cooperation with you for strengthening the process of mutual relationship by capitalizing on decades of historical friendship, mutual understanding and joint interests,” the Syrian leader remarked.

Hamas congratulates Ayatollah Khamenei over the elections

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also issued a statement on expressing happiness over the successful presidential polls in Iran and the election of Raeisi as president.

Hamas also said it sincerely congratulates Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, over the elections.

The resistance movement also said it wishes success for Raeisi in the presidential post, realization of the Iranians’ demands for progress and welfare and also continuation of the “valuable” position of Iran in backing the Palestinian nation’s right for a just solution to their long-decades conflict with Israel.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also sent a congratulatory message to Raisi on the occasion of his election as president of Iran, the Azerbaijani Trend News reported.

UAE congratulates Raeisi on election victory

Leaders of the UAE also congratulated Raeisi, the UAE state news WAM reported. UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to Raisi on winning Iran's presidential election. In addition to Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to Ayatollah Raisi.



Al-Nujaba chief: Iranians once again show their loyalty to the system

Iraq's Harakat al-Nujaba Secretary General Akram al-Kaabi also felicitated Raeisi for his election as the Iranian president.

Al-Kaabi also congratulated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian people on the election.



In part of his statement, he said, “The Iranian nation once again proved their loyalty to the government and the Leader of the revolution through their fervent participation in the election at home and abroad and turned challenges into an epic.”

The Harakat al-Nujaba secretary general also expressed hope that ties between Iran and Iraq would expand in all areas in view of religious and cultural affinities coupled with geographical proximity.



Hakim felicitates Iran on presidential election

Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, also sent message congratulating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation and government over the presidential election.

“We congratulate the experience of successful democracy and implementation of 13th presidential election to the Leader, government and the nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Hakim stated.

He also expressed hope that the election of Raeisi will mark a new political beginning for resolving regional and extra-regional problems.



