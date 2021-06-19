Manufacturing of 32 major industrial, mining products rises in 2 months

TEHRAN – The production of 32 major mining and industrial products has increased in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry data.

As IRNA reported, the mentioned products include all kinds of home appliances (washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, etc.), passenger and heavy vehicles, and mining industry products including steel, copper, aluminum, cement, ceramic tiles, etc.

Based on the mentioned data, domestic manufacturers managed to produce 179,600 units of washing machines in the mentioned two months, registering a 40.9 percent increase compared to the previous year’s same month.

The production of freezers and refrigerators also increased 29.6 percent to reach 279,600 units.

Some 149,600 TV sets were also produced in the said two months, 25 percent more than the figure for the same period in the last calendar year.

The production of various types of vehicles also increased significantly in the mentioned time span, so that the production of passenger cars registered an 8.8-percent rise compared to the previous year’s same two months, reaching 127,700.

During this period, automakers produced 9,477 trucks, which indicates a growth of 12.9 percent.

Also, the production of car tires in the first two months of this year grew by 1.3 percent compared to the previous year and reached 40,200 tons.

According to the Industry Ministry data, some 4.9 million square feet of leather was produced in the mentioned period to register a growth of 27.3 percent.

Also, more than 5.222 million tons of crude steel was produced in the period under review, which indicates a growth of 13.9 percent compared to the same two months last year.

Manufacturing of steel products increased by 4.5 percent as well during this period, to reach 4,300,100 tons.

The growth in the manufacturing of the mentioned products has been achieved despite the specific economic conditions of the country due to the U.S. sanctions and the outbreak of coronavirus which has created problems in the production sector.

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has been following the programs started in the previous year for supporting domestic production also in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) which has been named the year of “Production: Support and Elimination of Obstacles.” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei.

These programs include reviving idle units and providing bank facilities for the country’s production units and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s programs for the current year have been prepared in seven major axes, according to Deputy Industry Minister Saeed Zarandi.

Development of domestic production, management of imports and development of non-oil exports, development of mines and mining industries, development of technology and knowledge-based products, market management and organization of commercial logistics, improving the business environment and ultimately providing financial resources to the producers and investment development are also among the Industry Ministry’s major programs for the current year.

EF/MA