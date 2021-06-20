Shanghai festival honors “The Contrary Route” director Abolfazl Jalili, star Puyan Shekari 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Abolfazl Jalili won the Golden Goblet for best director for his drama “The Contrary Route” at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) on Sunday while his film’s star Puyan Shekari was honored as best actor at the prestigious Chinese event.



In a video sent to the organizers, Jalili expressed his thanks to the jury and said, “The long distance between us cannot cause problems for our relationship, and I hope I can collaborate with Chinese filmmakers on a joint project about a humanitarian story in the future.”

Shekari received the award for his portrayal of Emkan, a 17-year-old teenager who has not seen his father for many years and his mother works the late-night shift in a factory. He has a small recording camera and he decides to make a film to give a twist to his routine life, however, he is not very proficient.

Jalili, who is the writer of the movie’s script, has previously said that the movie is a screen adaptation of his own life story.

“By this film, I wanted to make children watch the night sky, crying until morning, but children in this modern day do not have any idea about the subject of the film. They stay awake all the night wasting their time in cyberspace,” he lamented.

“The Contrary Route” was screened in the official competition of the festival, in which “Manchurian Tiger” by the Chinese director Geng Jun was crowned best film.

The comedy drama is about a truck driver, his pregnant wife, his mistress and a poet recovering from mental illness who are caught up in a series of unfortunate events, including a debt problem and the death of a dog.

Chinese director Huang Jianxin was the president of the jury composed of Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, Chinese actor Deng Chao, Italian producer Marco Muller, French producer Natacha Devillers and Chinese actress Song Jia.



The Jury Grand Prix went to “Barbarian Invasion” directed by Tan Chui Mui from Malaysia.

The award for best screenplay was given to the Russian movie “The Conscience” written and directed by Alexey Viktorovich Kozlov.

The film also won the outstanding artistic achievement award and brought Vyacheslav Tuyrin the award for best cinematography.

Marzena Gajewska was selected as best actress for her role “Amateurs” by Polish director Iwona Siekierzynska.

“Sisyphus” by Santiago Mohar Volkow and Nicolas Gutierrez Wenhammar from Mexico was picked as best documentary, while “Even Mice Belong in Heaven”, a co-production from Czech, France and Poland by Denisa Grimmová and Jan Bubenícek won the award for best animation.

The award for best live-action short film remained at home as “Double Helix” by Chinese filmmaker Qiu Sheng garner the honor.

The award for best short animation went to “Mild Madness, Lasting Lunacy” by French director Marine Laclotte.



Photo: Iranian director Abolfazl Jalili speaks to the audience in a video after winning the Golden Goblet for best Director during the closing ceremony of the Shanghai International Film Festival in China on June 19, 2021. (SIFF)

