Over 470,000 tons of cement offered at IME

TEHRAN- The metal and mineral trading floor of Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) hosted the offering of 471,800 tons of cement, produced by 21 domestic companies, on Monday.

The value of trades at the IME has increased 18 percent during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, in the past week, 824,288 tons of commodities with a total trading value of $384 million were traded at the exchange, showing also a 31-percent growth in terms of the volume of traded commodities.

The exchange sold on its metal and mineral trading floor 438,651 tons of commodities worth more than $216 million.

