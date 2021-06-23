Work starts to restore and protect ancient bazaar

TEHRAN – A project has been launched to restore and protect one of the ancient labyrinth marketplaces of Iran: the Bazaar of Gheisariyeh.

Located in the city of Lar in Fars province, the Bazaar of Gheisariyeh has a long history of trade but its shops and vaulted structure date back to the Safavid era (1501-1736).

“So far, a budget of 1,468 billion rials (some $35,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the project,” the provincial tourism chief said on Wednesday.

Bazaar is, originally, a public market district of a Persian town. The bazaar of the ancient Islamic world was vividly described in the folktales of “The Thousand and One Nights”. Located in a distinct quarter of a town, it was bustling and noisy by day in contrast to the quiet residential quarters. Access was forbidden after sundown.

Distinctive architecture characterized some bazaars—such as those built at Kashan and Isfahan in Iran in the 17th century. They were usually roofed for protection against the hot desert sun, either with a single roof, with individual vaulted cupolas or domes, or with awnings.

AFM