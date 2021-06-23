Iran urges UN to facilitate peace process among all Afghan groups

TEHRAN — Iran has called on the United Nations to help facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan aimed at ending decades of bloodshed in the conflict-hit country, saying a more stable Afghanistan will benefit all of its citizens, the broader region and the entire world.

Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks on Tuesday during a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan amid renewed violence there as the Taliban militant group is making gains on the battlefield.

The senior diplomat said the international community should not allow the second option to happen in Afghanistan, adding that a safer, more stable and more prosperous Afghanistan, which is in peace with itself and its neighbors, will be in the interest of all Afghans, the region and the world.

On the contrary, he warned, an insecure and unstable Afghanistan that would witness violent extremism, terrorism and organized crimes such as drug production and trafficking poses a threat to Afghans themselves as well as to regional and international peace and security, Press TV reported.

Building a secure Afghanistan requires the start of a comprehensive intra-Afghan peace process facilitated by the UN, the Iranian envoy said, emphasizing that the path to lasting peace passes through a real internal dialogue involving all Afghan political, ethnic and religious groups, including the Taliban, in an atmosphere of cooperation, understanding and reconciliation.

In a diverse society like that of Afghanistan, no group can resort to force to dominate others, therefore the formation of a legitimate government can only be achieved through a comprehensive political process and democratic ways, he insisted.

Takht-Ravanchi further expressed concern about the security situation in Afghanistan, referring to the growing number of deadly attacks by the Daesh terrorist group.

By hosting millions of Afghan refugees and connecting the landlocked country to high seas via the port of Chabahar and to Europe via the Khaf-Herat railway, Iran has proven that it stands by the Afghan government and people to build a secure, stable, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, he concluded.

“Destructive policies of the U.S. have had lingering consequences in our region”

Also on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran is “closely following the alarming developments” in neighboring Afghanistan.

“Iran calls for immediate de-escalation, respect for rule of law, & inclusive dialogue,” he tweeted.

He added, “Destructive policies of the US have had lingering consequences in our region & now its utterly irresponsible conduct is taking a toll.”