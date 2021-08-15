Iran transfers consular services from Mazar-i-Sharif to Kabul

TEHRAN – Iran has decided to move its consular services from Mazar-i-Sharif to the Afghanistan capital after Taliban insurgents took over the city, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Iran transferred its consular services from Mazar-i-Sharif to the Iranian embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control of the city, the Qatari news television said on Twitter.

The news came as the Taliban capped off its military campaign with besieging Kabul, the last stronghold of the Afghan government.

Earlier, as the conflict intensified, Iran expressed concern over the situation in the neighboring country.



Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed Tehran's concern about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan and the country's people, especially the displaced.

In a statement on Friday, Khatibzadeh called for attention to maintaining the lives of people and civilians amid the current situation.

The spokesman said now that the city of Herat is controlled by the Taliban, the group needs to pay serious attention to ensuring the full safety of diplomats and diplomatic sites.

Khatibzadeh also noted that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is constantly in touch with its Consulate-General in Herat, and follows up on the health conditions of the personnel stationed there.

