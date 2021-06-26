Woman sprinter Fasihi to represent Iran at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi became the Iran’s ninth woman to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Iran’s deputy Chef de Mission Peyman Fakhri says that Fasihi will compete in the Games via the Universality places qualification system, which allows one male and one female competitor from a country to participate in the Olympics.

“She has been awarded the Universality place and the number of Iranian participants in Tokyo 2020 has reached to 66,” Fakhri said.

Fasihi will represent Iran in the women’s 100 meters at 2020 Tokyo.

She is the Iranian record holder of the 60 meters indoor with 7.25 seconds.