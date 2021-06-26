Last calendar year’s Q4 non-oil GDP growth stands at 3.3%: SCI

TEHRAN - Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) excluding oil grew 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous Iranian calendar year (December 21, 2020-March 20, 2021) compared to the same period in the preceding year, according to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

Based on the SCI data, the figure including oil grew 6.8 percent, IRNA reported.

As reported, the country’s non-oil GDP reached 1.57 quadrillion rials (about $37.5 billion) in the mentioned three months.

The data indicate that the country’s inflation rate was 36.4 percent in the mentioned time span.

According to SCI, the total liquidity of the country reached 34.76 trillion rials (about $827.6 billion), indicating an increase of 40.6 percent compared to the end of the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19, 2020).

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI), in a report published in March, had put the country’s GDP growth in the first nine months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 20 -December 20, 2020) at 2.2 percent.

According to the mentioned data, the figure was 1.9 percent excluding oil.

The SCI, however, had put the country’s GDP growth at 0.8 percent for the mentioned nine months.

Back in December 2020, former CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had announced that the country’s GDP growth - both with and without oil - became positive.

EF/MA