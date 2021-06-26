Stepping into one of oldest Islamic ensembles in Iran

On the margins of a harsh sun-scorched desert stand ruins of arched structures, towers, domes, porticos, and mudbrick walls, which were once thriving as one of the oldest Islamic structures in central Iran.

Moreover, the ancient town of Fahraj in Yazd province is of great significance as being home to one of the oldest standing mosques in the country that is largely built of sun-dried, unfired clay tiles and mud bricks. (PHOTO: ISNA/Fatemeh Rahbar)

AFM