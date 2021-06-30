Monthly non-oil trade rises 14%

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 14 percent in the third Iranian calendar month (May 22-June 21), from its previous month, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Rouhollah Latifi said that 16.136 million tons of commodities worth $8.057 billion were traded in the third month, indicating also a 35-percent growth in terms of weight.

The official put the monthly non-oil export at 13.087 million tons valued at $4.369 billion, and that of the imports at 3.049 million tons worth $3.688 billion.

As announced by the IRICA head, the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $10.7 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), up 69 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

According to Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, Iran exported 30 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months, registering a 38-percent rise compared to the figure for the last year’s Q1.

Meanwhile, some 8.4 million tons of goods valued at $10.2 billion were also imported into the country in the said period to register a 34-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same quarter.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded 38.4 million tons of non-oil goods worth $20.9 billion with its trade partners in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, up 25 percent and 50 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, Mir-Ashrafi said.

According to the official, the country’s trade balance was $476 million positive in the mentioned time span.

