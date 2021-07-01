Iran learn fate at 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3

TEHRAN – Iran national football team learned their fate at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Iran have been drawn along with Korea Republic, the UAE, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in Group A.

Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, China and Vietnam.

The respective group winners and runners-up will seal their places for the global showpiece, while the third-placed teams will advance to the Asian playoff to determine the side that will advance to the intercontinental playoff.

Based on the special FIFA Ranking released for Asian teams on June 18, top seeds Japan and the Iran were placed in Pot 1 of the draw, with Pot 2 comprising Australia and Korea Republic while Pot 3 had Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Pot 4 contained Iraq and China PR, followed by Oman and Syria in Pot 5 and debutants Vietnam and Lebanon in Pot 6.

The AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar is scheduled to be played on the following 10 match days: September 2 and 7, October 7 and 12, and November 11 and 16, 2021, as well as January 27 and February 1, 2022, before reaching its climax on March 24 and 29, 2022.