Iran’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers fixtures revealed

TEHRAN – Iran will start the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3 with a match against Syria on Sept. 2.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ discovered their path to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with the groups for the third round of Asian qualification announced on Thursday.

Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, China and Vietnam.

The top two sides from each group will advance directly to the 2022 World Cup, while the third place teams will enter the playoff rounds.



Iran’s fixtures:



Sept. 2, 2021: Iran v Syria

Sept. 7, 2021: Iraq v Iran

Oct. 7, 2021: UAE v Iran

Oct. 12, 2021: Iran v South Korea

Nov. 11, 2021: Lebanon v Iran

Nov. 16, 2021: Syria v Iran

Jan. 27, 2022: Iran v Iraq

Feb. 1, 2022: Iran v UAE

March 24, 2022: South Korea v Iran

March 29, 2022: Iran v Lebanon