Iran’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers fixtures revealed
TEHRAN – Iran will start the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3 with a match against Syria on Sept. 2.
The ‘Persian Leopards’ discovered their path to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with the groups for the third round of Asian qualification announced on Thursday.
Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, China and Vietnam.
The top two sides from each group will advance directly to the 2022 World Cup, while the third place teams will enter the playoff rounds.
Iran’s fixtures:
Sept. 2, 2021: Iran v Syria
Sept. 7, 2021: Iraq v Iran
Oct. 7, 2021: UAE v Iran
Oct. 12, 2021: Iran v South Korea
Nov. 11, 2021: Lebanon v Iran
Nov. 16, 2021: Syria v Iran
Jan. 27, 2022: Iran v Iraq
Feb. 1, 2022: Iran v UAE
March 24, 2022: South Korea v Iran
March 29, 2022: Iran v Lebanon
