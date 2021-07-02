Iran looking for a better place at U19 Basketball World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran will begin the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup with the aim of finishing in a better place than 2013 that they came 11th in the competition.

Iran have participated in the U19 Basketball World Cup five times so far but they have not been satisfying enough in the competitions.

Regarding that the world’s powerhouse teams will take part in the prestigious event, the Iranian team are well aware that they will have a difficult task ahead but they will do their best to finish in a better place than 2013.

The FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup will begin on July 3 and run until July 11 in Latvia.

The Persians will start the campaign with a match against strong Serbia on Saturday at the Daugavpils Olympic Center in Group B.

Iran will also meet Latvia and Puerto Rico on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

The tournament will bring 16 teams together.