Iran, Serbia seeking to develop relations in geoscience

TEHRAN – Iran and Serbia discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of geology and mining during a meeting held virtually on Wednesday.

Alireza Shahidi, head of the Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran (GSI), expressed hope to develop scientific cooperation in the future among both countries.

He went on to say that the GSI was established in 1959, and during these years, produced basic geological information and exploration throughout the country.

The production of the small, medium, and large geological maps, monitoring of geological hazards, and implementation of national and international projects preparing West Asia’s (Middle East) maps, and holding 39 national and international specialized gatherings are among the activities of this organization.

“Due to climate change in the world, especially in Iran, we are facing problems such as water scarcity, drought, floods, landslides, subsidence, sand and dust storms, he stated, adding, we hope with regional and international scientific cooperation can overcome these environmental problems.”

Issues of joint cooperation with Serbia include geology, geological hazards, mineral exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals (phosphate, potash, lithium, iodine).

Dragan Todorvic, Serbian ambassador to Tehran, also expressed readiness to strengthen the bilateral cooperation, hoping that the two sides' intentions in the field of mining and energy will lead to beneficial results in the near future.

Earlier in June, Shahidi and Flemming Larsen, the director of the Geological Survey of Denmark (GEUS), emphasized the need to enhance cooperation on geoscience, high-tech, and satellite technologies.

FB/MG