Leader praises book on restoration of shrine of Imam Reza (AS) 

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has written a commendation for the book “The Sun’s House”, which contains reports on the restoration of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

The book, which also contains photos of the restorations and refurbishments carried out on the religious site in 2020, has been published by the Astan Qods Razavi, the organizational custodian of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

The commendation was unveiled on Thursday during a ceremony organized by the Astan Qods Razavi to acknowledge those involved in the restoration project and writing the book.

“I have seen the pictorial book, ‘The Sun’s House’. The idea for the refurbishment project along with the extensive planning required for it, followed by the research for those places in need of restoration, and finally, the hundreds of intricate artistic and technical tasks performed by the skilled hands of those who were inspired by the power of love and affection, all of this work and those involved deserve hundreds of words of praise. Thanks and greetings to those skilled hands and those creative minds,” the Leader wrote in the commendation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, the custodian for the Astan Qods Razavi, said that the Leader had praised the book in a meeting with him a few weeks ago, during which he also promised to write a praise note for the book.

Ayatollah Khamenei has written commendations for many books before.

“Evenings of Keriskan” written by Kianush Golzar-Ragheb is one of the latest book hailed by the Leader.

It is the memoirs of Amir Saeidzadeh, a Kurdish Iranian soldier who was held captive by members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a separatist group, for 5 years.

The writer was a cellmate of Saeidzadeh who earlier had written about his story in another book titled “Shonam”.

Keriskan is the name of an area in Koy Sanjaq, a town and district in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. The area was home to a camp for Iranian captives during the separatist civil war in the Iranian Kordestan region in the early 1980s.

Saeidzadeh is one of the few survivors of the camp. Most of his cellmates were executed by the separatists without any trial.

Photo: Astan Qods Razavi custodian Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Marvi (2nd R) unveils a commendation by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for the book “The Sun’s House” in Mashhad on July 1, 2021. (Photo.razavi.ir/Mohammad-Javad Mashhadi)

MMS/YAW