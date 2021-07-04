No worries over supply of basic, strategic goods: Rouhani

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that enough basic and strategic goods have been produced and imported into the country and there are no worries over the supply of such commodities, Mehr News Agency reported.

“Basic and essential goods have been sufficiently produced and imported, and by solving supply and clearance problems, such goods must be made available to consumers and the people more quickly,” Rouhani said at the 238th meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters.

At the mentioned meeting, a report was presented on the supply of basic and essential goods and the measures taken for the acceleration of the clearance of such goods from the country's customs, and after reviewing the report, necessary decisions were made in this regard.

As reported, it was decided that a committee consisting of Finance and Economic Affairs, and Agriculture ministries as well as the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), should take necessary measures to purchase, supply, and expedite the clearance of basic goods under the supervision of the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

Iran imported 5.3 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $6.5 billion in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21) to register a 26.5-percent rise compared to the last year’s same two months.

The country had imported over 22 million tons of basic commodities worth over $11 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

According to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi, in the mentioned period a total of 34.4 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $38.5 billion were imported into the country.

The shares of the basic goods from the country’s total imports in the said period were 64 percent and 28.5 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively.

EF/MA