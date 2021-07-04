Doc “Wot Bassey” delves into customs of Kazakhs in Iran 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mahsa Taheri has directed a documentary entitled “Wot Bassey” (“Patriarch”) that spotlights the customs of the people of Kazakh origin living in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan.

The film has been produced at the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a major institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema.

The documentary premiered at a theater in Gorgan, the capital of Golestan Province, as Kazakh consul Idjan Idashev and a large number of Kazakhs in the city attended the screening.

He said that Kazakhstan gained independence from the Soviet Union about 30 years ago and has close relations with Iran.

“It is an amazing movie that intends to tell us not to forget our national traditions and customs,” the consul stated after watching the film.

“‘Wot Bassey’ will surely be warmly welcomed in Kazakhstan as people in the film speak in the Kazakh language, with which, I imagine, the Kazakh people readily communicate,” he added

He said that the Kazakh people and Iranians coexist peacefully in Golestan Province and noted that his country is seeking closer relations with Iran.

An Owj official, Nasser Naderi, also attended the screening of the documentary and expressed his thanks to those who helped produce the film.

“We feel proud of making documentaries to introduce subcultures in various Iranian provinces,” he added.

“‘Wot Bassey’ is full of love and beauty. It features affection and the Kazakh youth who are planning to marry in the near future, and I hope they observe their national traditions,” he noted.

The Owj Arts and Media Organization has produced many acclaimed movies over the past five years.

Seven productions from the organization, the animated adventure film “Dolphin Boy” by Mohammad Kheirandish and the spy movie “The Government Expediency” by Hossein Darabi, were screened at the 39th Fajr Film Festival.

Photo: Gorgan-based Kazakh people attend a screening of the documentary “Wot Bassey” about their customs in Iran in the northeastern Iranian city of Gorgan on July 3, 2021.

MMS/YAW