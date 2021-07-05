Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival picks movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Four movies are competing in the 16th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival, which opened in the South Korean city on Monday.

“No Comment” by Zhivar Farajzadeh, “The Cocoon and Butterfly” by Mohammad Salehinejad, “The Kites” by Seyyed Payam Hosseini and “Witness” by Ali Asgari have been selected to be screened in various categories of the festival, which will run until July 11.

“No Comment”, which is about children who search through garbage to find recyclable materials in the northwestern Iranian town of Saqqez is competing in Ready~Action! 15, a section dedicated to films by 13-15 year-old juniors.

“The Cocoon and Butterfly” is about Parvaneh, a seven-year-old girl who is handicapped and unable to attend school. Yavar, a pupil of second grade, tries to teach her at home. Meanwhile, Parvaneh’s father disagrees.

The movie was crowned best at the 50th Roshd International Film Festival, which promotes films on educational topics for children.

This film has been selected for Staying Together, in which the organizers focus mainly on harmony and conflict in a community.

“The Kites” is competing in the Embrace the Difference category, which thinks about how to respect and embrace differences.

The film is about a border boy who falls in love with a girl who lives across the border. He tries to reach out to the girl through the missing girl’s kite on the other side of the border.

“Witness”, a co-production between Iran and France, tells the story of a mother who helps an elderly woman in a shopping mall in Tehran. A tragedy occurs, brutally confronting her with the impact of her actions.

The film has been selected for Asian Panorama, a section that features fictions and shorts with controversial issues and films with a high level of completion.

Photo: “The Kites” directed by Seyyed Payam Hosseini.



