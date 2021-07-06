Iran crowned Asian U19 Beach Volleyball champions

TEHRAN – Iran’s Abolhassan Khakizadeh and Ali Ghorbanpasandi defeated Thailand’s Netitorn Muneekul and Wachirawit Muadpha 2-0 (21-18, 21-15) in the final match of the 3rd Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships on Tuesday.

Bronze medal went to Kazakhstan after defeating Thailand B 2-0.

Iran started the campaign with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan B and also defeated Bahrain 2-0 on Day 2.

The Iranian team defeated Thailand C 2-0 in quarters and earned a 2-0 win over Thailand B in the semis.

The competition was held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from July 3 to 7.