New Iranian ambassador submits credentials to Queen
July 6, 2021 - 22:23
TEHRAN — Iran’s new envoy to the UK submitted his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday.
Mohsen Baharvand had previously presented a copy of his credentials to officials at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
He was appointed new ambassador to the United Kingdom, succeeding Hamid Badinejad.
Before his new diplomatic post, Baharvand served as Iran's deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs.
SA/PA
