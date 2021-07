Alekno names Iran’s roster for Olympic Games

TEHRAN – Vladimir Alekno announced 12-player men’s team that will compete for the Iran at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.

Team Iran:

Setters: Saeid Marouf, Javad Karimi

Opposites: Amir Ghafour, Saber Kazemi

Outside Hitters: Milad Ebadipour, Meysam Salehi, Morteza Sharifi

Middle Blockers: Mohammad Mousavi, Masoud Gholami, Aliasghar Mojarad

Liberos: Mehdi Marandi, Arman Salehi.

Pool A Match Schedule:

2July 2021: Iran v Poland

26 July 2021: Iran v Venezuela

28 July 2021: Iran v Canada

30 July 2021: Iran v Italy

1 August 2021: Iran v Japan