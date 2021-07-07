Our military strategy is defensive and this means we are not warmonger: IRGC chief

TEHRAN – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Wednesday that Iran’s military strategy is defensive and “this means that we are not warmonger.”

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a ceremony in which new military equipment were delivered to the IRGC Ground Force.

He added, “Our policy is defensive but all our strategies are operational and this is a reality.”

The IRGC chief went on to say that Iran will not begin a war but if it is attacked it will respond in an “offensive” way because “we want to protect our territorial integrity.”

PA/PA