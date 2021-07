THERAN— The commemoration ceremony for General Ahmad Motevasselian was held on the evening of Thursday, July 8, in the presence of his family and a group of officials in the hall of the Arts Center.

Ahmad Motevasselian was abducted on July 4, 1982, along with two other diplomats and a photographer by armed mercenaries under the command of the Zionist regime in the Barabara region of Lebanon.