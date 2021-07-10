Iranians win two medals at Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament

TEHRAN – Iran’s Zahra Nemati and Alisina Manshaezadeh claimed two medals at the Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament and Final Paralympic Qualification 2021 on Saturday.

Nemati won a silver after losing to Italian Elisabetta Mijno 6-4 in the final match of the Recurve Women Open.

Italian Petrilli Vincenza beat Margarita Sidorenko from Russia 6-2 in the bronze medal match.

Manshaezadeh also beat Daniel Lelou from France 142-137 to win a bronze medal at the Compound Men Open.

Russian Bair Shigaev beat Ukraine’s Serhiy Atamanenko in the final match.

Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament and Final Paralympic Qualification 2021 was held in Czech Republic from July 3 to 10.